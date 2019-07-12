Economy

Retail inflation rises to 3.18% in June

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

Retail inflation increased marginally to 3.18 per cent in June over the previous month, mainly due to rise in food prices, according to official data. The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 3.05 per cent in May and 4.92 per cent in June 2018.

The retail inflation is on the rise since January this year. As per the CPI data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the food inflation was 2.17 per cent in June 2019, up from 1.83 per cent in the preceding month. Inflation in protein rich food items, like egg, meat and fish, was higher in June compared to the previous month.

However, the rate of price rise in vegetables and fruits was slower. The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in the retail inflation while deciding the semi-monthly monetary policy.

