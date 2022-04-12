Retail inflation shoots up to 6.95% in March

It is for the third straight month the retail inflation remained above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone
Consumer price-based inflation jumped to 6.95 per cent in March, mainly on account of costlier food items, according to government data released on Tuesday.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.07 per cent in February.
The inflation in the food basket was 7.68 per cent in March, up from 5.85 per cent in the preceding month.
It is for the third straight month that the retail inflation remained above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone.
RBI, which mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has been tasked by the government to keep the inflation between two and six per cent.
Published on
April 12, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.