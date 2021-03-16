‘Retailers witnessing stronger recovery trends’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Retailers in the country are hopeful of getting back to the pre-covid levels in the first six months of 2021.
According to findings of a survey released by Retailers Association of India (RAI), sales at retail outlets have seen recovery trends and have reached 93 per of pre-pandemic levels in February.
The survey indicates that sales in February were at -7 per cent of last year’s levels year-on-year and at -18 per cent in the December quarter of FY20-21 compared to same period last fiscal.
Consumer Durables & Quick Service Restaurant categories have shown positive growth of 15 per cent and 18 per cent (Y-o-Y) respectively in the month of February 2021.
“Categories like Footwear, Beauty, Wellness & Personal Care, Sports Goods and Food & Grocery are showing steady month-on-month recovery on a Y-o-Y comparison, signalling growth from the month of March 2021,” the statement added.
Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “It is heartening to see recovery across categories. We hope that the uncertainty regarding the rising cases of COVID-19 in a few states will not cast its shadow on the growth momentum with the rollout of the vaccine.”
According to the survey, Eastern India witnessed positive growth of 2 per cent in the month of February. Southern & Northern India also saw recovery trends with sales nearing pre-COVID-19 levels at -6 per cent and -9 per cent respectively (Y-o-Y), while Western India has progressed slower at -16 per cent on a Y-o-Y comparison in the month of February 2021.
Retailers are hopeful of achieving pre-pandemic levels of business in the first six months of the year 2021, RAI added.
The industry body of retailers pointed that, all efforts are required to boost the local economy and help revive retail, saving millions of job and has even urged the government to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination for frontline retail workers.
Ends
Meenakshi Verma Ambwani
Deputy Editor
The Hindu Business Line
9971392127
@meenaambwani
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...