RLDA invites bids for leasing vacant railway land at Howrah

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for leasing vacant railway land at Salt Golah, Howrah in West Bengal; 1.5 km from the iconic Howrah station. The land parcel is proposed to be leased out for 99 years, for development of a premium residential complex along with retail, hotel and multiplex. The reserve price is₹448 crore.
The lessee will be given “controlled and regulated marketing rights” and will be “mandated to develop the site within 10 years”.
The plot, covering 88,300 sq m, is located on a 20-metre-wide highway along the Hooghly riverbank. The built-up area (BUA) offered is 2,64,900 sq m. The pre-bid meeting held July & saw a good response from national and local developers. The deadline for bid submission is August 29.
“Howrah is a vibrant commercial hub of West Bengal. The railway land parcel can be used for residential cum commercial development; while water sports facilities can also be developed here,” Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice- Chairman, RLDA, said as per the release.
Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of railway land, is handling 84 railway colony redevelopment projects and has recently leased out 3 railway colonies in Guwahati & Secunderabad for redevelopment. RLDA has over 100 commercial (greenfield) sites across India for leasing, and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bid process.
In the first phase, RLDA has prioritised prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, Cuttack, Puducherry, Lucknow, Ernakulam and Puri for redevelopment. The railway stations across India will be redeveloped as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the Centre.
The Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India.
