Sanjay Khanna named Amex India CEO, country manager

American Express Banking Corp (AEBC) has appointed Sanjay Khanna as the Chief Executive Officer and Country Manager of AEBC India.

Since May this year, Khanna has been the interim CEOr.

Khanna currently heads the Country Executive Team and is responsible for driving growth across the consumer and commercial businesses. In his new role, Khanna will spearhead strategic initiatives and collaboration across diverse businesses in India

Rob McClean, Executive Vice-President, International Card Services, American Express, said, “I am pleased to welcome Sanjay to this new role. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Sanjay has exceptional credentials of delivering strong results coupled with a natural knack for leading from the front. We are confident that his commitment to excel in everything he does, his strong values and work ethics will further the brand’s leadership in the Indian market.”

Khanna said, “India is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing economies of the world, characterised by its ever-expanding consumer base, evolving lifestyle and spending needs. My role will be to enhance the quality and service culture through premium products, service and solutions to meet the ever-growing needs of the affluent population in India.”

Khanna was previously Head of Global Financial Operations, India Centre Lead for Finance, and Chairman of the American Express India Pvt Limited (AEIPL) Legal Entity Board.