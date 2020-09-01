SC grants telecom firms 10 years to pay AGR dues

After much deliberation and long-winding argument, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed telcom companies to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues in yearly instalments over next 10 years.

Telcos have to make payments in yearly instalments commencing from April 1, 2021 up to March 31, 2031, it said, adding that adjusting bank guarantees should be kept alive by telcos until payments have been made.

The telecom companies also have to submit an undertaking to pay the AGR dues as per the SC order. Any default in payments would invite interest and penalty along with contempt of court.

The SC Bench has also asked the Managing Directors and Chief Executives of the telcos to furnish undertakings or personal guarantees within four weeks for payment of dues.

It also made it clear that in case of any default of payment in instalments, the companies will not only be liable to contempt of court, but they will also have to pay penalty for delayed payments.

At its hearing on May 18, the SC had lashed out at the telcos for self assessing their outstanding dues, saying they need to pay past dues with interest and penalties, totalling around ₹1.60-lakh crore.

As per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), while Airtel has AGR dues of ₹43,980 crore, Vodafone-Idea ₹51,400 crore and Tata Teleservices ₹16,788 crore.

While Vodofone-Idea has paid around ₹8,000 crore, Airtel has paid ₹18,004 crore and Tata, ₹4,197 crore.