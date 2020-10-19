Set up regulatory body to monitor Bollywood, TV and OTT content: CAIT

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday urged the government to form a regulatory authority to monitor Bollywood, TV and OTT platform content. The traders’ body raised concern about the “negative impact” of such content.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, CAIT said that, “in order to deeply understand the vast effect of television and cinema on the masses and its implications, it is necessary to constitute a Special Task Force by giving a mandate to publish a white paper on the current scenario and, based on the suggestions received from the public, recommend remedial measures to the Government, and also a regulatory authority to regulate and monitor every vertical of cinema.”

Guise of consumerism

In a statement, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT, said, “the consistently falling levels of Bollywood and television content are having a negative impact on our culture and degrading our great Indian values. It is a general belief that our cinema content is full of nudity, abusive language, exploitation, drug abuse and negativity, which is affecting our social beliefs and moral conduct.”

Khandelwal added that under the guise of consumerism and public demand, no section should be allowed to distort the great values and traditions of the country.