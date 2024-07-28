Efforts will be made to provide CSR funds amounting to ₹500 crore to voluntary organizations in Kerala over the next three years, as announced at the National NGO Confederation’s first Social Innovation Summit. The CSR funds available in Kerala for the financial year 2021-22 amount to ₹240 crore, with Ernakulam district receiving the highest share.

The summit also witnessed the launch of the Sahayog App, which is designed to assist voluntary organizations in Kerala by raising awareness about CSR issues and helping design projects that address the State’s social needs.

National NGO Confederation Coordinator Ananthu Krishnan said that the Sahayog app is a valuable resource for voluntary organizations, social startups, and newcomers eager to volunteer in Kerala. There are currently 8000 voluntary organizations operating in the State, and the confederation aims to coordinate their efforts and provide essential support.

The confederation is focusing on utilizing CSR funds by initiating more schemes in backward districts like Wayanad. The voluntary organizations in Kerala are collaborating with the government to design and implement numerous projects aimed at fostering social change, he said.

Organized by HiFiC Consultancy under the auspices of the National NGO Confederation, the two-day summit aimed to unite voluntary organizations to foster awareness and equip them with the skills to develop and implement innovative solutions to societal challenges. This is the first time such a summit has been exclusively organized for voluntary organizations in Kerala.

Hibi Eden, MP, inaugurated the closing session.