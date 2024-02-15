With the Indian economy growing at a faster rate than other economies, S&P Global has announced the launch of the ‘India Research Chapter’. It aims to provide India-oriented research and reports.

“We are creating a platform for continuous dialogue, insights, and analysis on the Indian market and the economy’s key trends and developments,” Abhishek Tomar, Head of the India Leadership Council (S&P Global and CRISIL) and Chief Data Officer, S&P Global Market Intelligence said. “Through the lens of S&P Global experts, we will enable our customers and the market to anticipate changes and capitalize on opportunities shaping India’s economic future,” he added. The chapter experts from across divisions and functions of S&P Global and CRISIL (A S&P Global company).

The Chapter will be led by Deepa Kumar, Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Gauri Jauhar, Executive Director, Energy Transitions and Clean Tech Consulting, S&P Global Commodity Insights. According to a statement, this initiative brings together experts from across divisions and functions of S&P Global and CRISIL. As part of the S&P Global India Leadership Council, the newly unveiled India Research Chapter will be guided by a team of experts covering a wide array of themes including economics, technology, generative AI, banking, finance, automotive, country risk, capital markets, supply chain, energy transition, infrastructure, and sustainability, among others.

“The India Research Chapter will develop insights focusing on the opportunities, risks and potential for India to strengthen its claim towards becoming the third largest economy in the world by 2030,” the statement said. “Leveraging the expertise amassed by S&P Global and CRISIL analysts, the Chapter will produce a series of insightful reports and white papers, offering invaluable perspectives on the dynamic forces shaping the domestic environment,” the statement added.

The first flagship publication is expected to be circulated in mid-2024.