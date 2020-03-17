Success in energy efficiency, failure on storage and production front

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Despite some achievements, India has missed out on most of the goals, for the energy sector, defined under the Three Year Action Agenda (2017-2018 to 2019-2020) charted by the NITI Aayog.
The achievements can be seen on the energy efficiency and fuel quality front, but there are failures on the domestic coal and crude oil production front, in setting up of refineries and crude oil storage facilities among others. India’s per capita electricity consumption also lags far behind (still at one-third of the global average) despite the action agenda calling for bridging this gap.
This Three Year Action Agenda recommended policy changes and programmes for action from 2017-2018 to 2019-2020, the last three years of the Fourteenth Finance Commission. According to the NITI Aayog, the document offered ambitious proposals for policy changes within a relatively short period.
“It is understood that while some may be fully implemented during the three-year period, implementation of others would continue into the subsequent years,” the agenda document said.
According to the agenda document, per capita electricity consumption in India stood at 1,010 kWh (for 2014-2015) against the world average of 3,200 kWh. There is considerable scope for growth in energy consumption in India. There are four major end users of energy: households, businesses, transportation and agriculture.
But, by the end of 2018-19, India’s per capital electricity consumption had risen modestly to 1181 Kwh, still at a third of the global average.
The document also said that by 2019, India should sustain its export capacity of refined products by setting up new refineries. “The PSUs may start construction work on new refineries of 60 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity. Also, the refineries should upgrade their processing capacity to meet petroleum fuel quality standards of BS-VI.”
As fiscal 2019-20 comes to a close, the domestic oil refiners are confident of a nationwide roll out of BS-VI grade fuel. But the work on a 60-mtpa refinery project in West Coast is yet to begin. While some contractual agreements have been forged, the project has been bogged down on the land issue.
“By 2019-20, we must set up strategic-cum-commercial oil reserves up to 90 days of consumption through public and private investment,” the agenda document proposed.
But, this also remains to be achieved with the present 5.33 million tonne of strategic oil reserves being able to meet barely two weeks’ crude oil demand.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...