Swift forest clearances must for oil and gas projects growth: DGH

There is a need to speed up the development of oil and gas projects by granting speedier clearances, according to the Director General at the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), V P Joy.

Speaking at the CII North East Oil & Gas Conclave 2019, Joy said, “Today, getting forest clearances is a very time consuming thing. It would require a lot of time to fulfil all the formalities. So these kind of things have a potential to delay the projects and it will cut the viability of any project.”

Joy said that fast tracking projects, clearances and ensuring ground support for all projects in the North East needs to be deliberated.

He also said that there is a need to create an appropriate ecosystem for oil and gas exploration for the growth of the sector. This includes holding wider public consultation so that people understand the benefits that these projects bring, including livelihood opportunities and economic benefits.