Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana account for 71% dues to renewable energy producers

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Three southern states — Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — that have strong renewable energy capacity account for about 71 per cent of outstanding dues from power distribution companies (discoms) to renewable energy producers.
The country-wide overdue of conventional generators amounted to ₹1,065 billion in July 2020, whereas ₹103 billion is overdue to renewable power generators, said a report of JMK Research & Analytics, quoting PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification and Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators) portal of the Union Power Ministry.
Piling overdue and payment delays can render the renewable projects unviable, which are already facing other risks such as tariff renegotiation, which may deter lenders who are cautious about committing funds to such projects, potentially driving up the finance cost. This vicious cycle can seriously hurt the renewable sector, the report warned.
The major problem with discoms, despite various steps taken, is revenue deficit. The cost of power procured by a discom is generally higher than the tariff charged to consumers. The main causes for this include technical losses during transmission, less average revenue realised due to lack of effective billing procedures, lack of proper recording of power consumption and power theft.
The tariff structure is also not rationalised, where commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers bear the brunt of cross-subsidy of residential and agriculture segments.
These inherent flaws plague the discoms, thereby rendering them unsustainable. Unless the underlying issues are addressed with the support of Central and various State governments and necessary reforms are bought in, there been a need for another bailout package soon.
In 2015, the Centre launched Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY), wherein financial and technical targets were given to States. The States took over 75 per cent of the debt of the discoms and issued bonds that were subscribed to by banks and financial institutions. But the condition of discoms has remained the same — debt-ridden.
In May 2020, the government announced liquidity infusion to the extent of ₹900 billion through the Power Finance Corporation and the Rural Electrification Corporation (PFC-REC) to help cash strapped discoms pay their dues till March 2020. Now, the Centre is set to hike this to ₹1,200 billion to help discoms pay their outstanding bills until June 2020. Though this move has been welcomed by various stakeholders, it does not provide a long-term solution.
Infusion of one-time liquidity cannot ensure the improved effectiveness of discoms in the longer run. Several past instances of liquidity infusion have done little good to improve the financial health of discoms, the report said.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...