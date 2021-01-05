Tata Steel, CII to develop green steel framework

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Tata Steel, for first time in India, has collaborated with CII Green Business Centre and relevant stakeholders in the sector to develop GreenPro framework for steel rebars.
GreenPro Ecolabel enables the end-users to make an informed choice on buying steel with having the lowest environment impact. The products with GreenPro label are guaranteed to be made of the highest quality standards and are sustainable.
GreenPro certified products are also recognised in Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) green building rating system.
Steel rebars are key construction materials and have significant impact on the sustainability of buildings.
The industry need to reduce the environmental footprint during the manufacturing of steel products and supply, having lowest environment impact for the Indian building and construction sectors.
GreenPro is a Type-1 Ecolabelling programme offered by the Confederation of Indian Industry Green Business Centre. So far, over 125 building products and materials manufacturing companies have adopted GreenPro Ecolabel for more than 1,800 products and are available in the market for construction of Green Buildings.
KS Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre said CII will support the re-rolling mills and the steel product manufacturers to implement green measures, reduce their resource consumption and also gain significant market reach in the building sector by adoption of GreenPro Ecolabel for products.
Sanjiv Paul, Vice President, Tata Steel said promoting sustainable materials is the need of the hour to ensure successful green building movement. The GreenPro Ecolabel for steel rebars is a step in the right direction to make the Indian steel industry green.
Tata Steel will take leadership in incorporating green measures in all its steel products, he said.
Buildings and construction together account for nearly 36 per cent of global energy use and 39 per cent of energy related carbon dioxide emissions.
Embodied carbon accounts for 11 per cent of the building’s emissions and is primarily from materials like steel, cement, concrete, glass. The use of Green or low carbon materials has the potential to reduce the life cycle environmental impacts in the construction sector. Material efficiency strategies can reduce emissions due to construction, operations, and dismantling of homes by up to 50 to 70 per cent in India by 2050.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...