Tata Steel, CII to develop green steel framework

Tata Steel, for first time in India, has collaborated with CII Green Business Centre and relevant stakeholders in the sector to develop GreenPro framework for steel rebars.

GreenPro Ecolabel enables the end-users to make an informed choice on buying steel with having the lowest environment impact. The products with GreenPro label are guaranteed to be made of the highest quality standards and are sustainable.

GreenPro certified products are also recognised in Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) green building rating system.

Steel rebars are key construction materials and have significant impact on the sustainability of buildings.

The industry need to reduce the environmental footprint during the manufacturing of steel products and supply, having lowest environment impact for the Indian building and construction sectors.

GreenPro is a Type-1 Ecolabelling programme offered by the Confederation of Indian Industry Green Business Centre. So far, over 125 building products and materials manufacturing companies have adopted GreenPro Ecolabel for more than 1,800 products and are available in the market for construction of Green Buildings.

KS Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre said CII will support the re-rolling mills and the steel product manufacturers to implement green measures, reduce their resource consumption and also gain significant market reach in the building sector by adoption of GreenPro Ecolabel for products.

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President, Tata Steel said promoting sustainable materials is the need of the hour to ensure successful green building movement. The GreenPro Ecolabel for steel rebars is a step in the right direction to make the Indian steel industry green.

Tata Steel will take leadership in incorporating green measures in all its steel products, he said.

Buildings and construction together account for nearly 36 per cent of global energy use and 39 per cent of energy related carbon dioxide emissions.

Embodied carbon accounts for 11 per cent of the building’s emissions and is primarily from materials like steel, cement, concrete, glass. The use of Green or low carbon materials has the potential to reduce the life cycle environmental impacts in the construction sector. Material efficiency strategies can reduce emissions due to construction, operations, and dismantling of homes by up to 50 to 70 per cent in India by 2050.