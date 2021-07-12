Telangana coop bank bags Nabard award

TSCAB bags Nabarad’s award

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) has been chosen the best state cooperative bank (SCB) in the country by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).

The Karimnagar District Cooperative Credit Bank (DCCB), too, has been recognised as the best district cooperative credit bank (DCCB) in South India, as part of the awards announced by Nabard on its 49th foundation day celebrations.

Of the 33 SCBs and 353 DCCBs in the country, Nabard had short-listed six SCBs and 45 DCCBs based on their performance for the last three years, TSCAB said in a release.