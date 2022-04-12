Telangana-Thailand MoU to focus on SMEs, startups

The Industries and Commerce Department of Telangana has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand for collaboration in areas like startups, food processing, wood processing and wood-based industries.

“Both the governments will explore the possibility of potential trade and investments in these areas,” a statement from the Industry Ministry of Telangana said.

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit were virtually present as the two sides signed the agreement.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries, Telangana), and Boonyarit Kalayanamit, Permanent Secretary (Ministry of Commerce, Thailand), signed the agreement.

“The MoU will start off by collaborating in the small and medium enterprises and startups space. Startup ecosystem player T-Hub and Thaitrade.com would work together to promote bilateral trade,” the statement said.