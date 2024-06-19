Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy will launch the 10th round of commercial coal mining auctions on June 21, 2024 in Hyderabad in a bid to enhance domestic coal production and ensure energy security for the nation.

Minister of State for Coal Satish Chandra Dubey, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena will also be present on the occasion, Coal Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the 10th round of commercial coal mining auction, a total of 60 coal mines will be offered encompassing a diverse range of coking and non-coking coal mines across eight coal bearing states. Among these, 24 coal mines are fully explored, while 36 are partially explored.

Additionally, five coal mines are being offered under the 2nd Attempt of round 9 round of commercial coal auction. Of these, 4 are fully explored, and one is partially explored. Also, 2 coal mines are being offered under the 2nd attempt of round 8 of auctions. Of these, 1 is fully explored, and 1 is partially explored.

There are no restrictions on the sale or utilisation of coal. Notably, eligibility criteria have been eliminated, removing any technical or financial barriers for participation. Also, a strategic shift from the notified price to the National Coal Index ensures transparency and fairness, establishing a market-driven pricing mechanism, Coal Ministry said.

The amendment of mineral laws has been instrumental in unlocking the coal sector, providing an equitable playing field for both public and private sector players and allowing auctions for various purposes, including own consumption and sale, it added.

For ease of doing business, the Ministry of Coal has conceptualized a Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) portal to create a platform to obtain various clearances for the early operationalisation of coal mines, ultimately resulting in the augmentation of coal production in the country through a single gateway. These reforms serve as pillars of progress and resilience in the coal sector.

