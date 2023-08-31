The Textiles Ministry has decided to extend the deadline for fresh applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles, covering MMF (man made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics and products of technical textiles, by another two months, till October 31 2023.

“The decision was taken in view of requests from industry stakeholders,” per an official release issued by the Textiles Ministry on Thursday. Earlier, the Ministry decided to re-open the PLI Portal till 31st August 2023 for inviting fresh applications from interested companies under the scheme.

The decision to invite fresh applications for the PLI scheme for textiles was taken as the 64 candidates selected following the application process that was opened last year would not be able to use up the entire ₹10,683 crore corpus of incentive set aside for the scheme, per government calculations. The Textile Ministry anticipated a surplus of over ₹4,300 crore which led to its decision to re-open the window for fresh applications.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit