The Tamil Nadu government has announced a few new measures to enhance renewable energy capacity in the State, with plans to invest about ₹700 crore in improving power distribution and transmission infrastructure.

“To meet the increasing energy demand and achieve targets in the green energy sector, the State government aims to add about 2,000 MW of capacity through solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources via the private sector,” said Thangam Thennarasu, Minister of Electricity, Finance, and Human Resources Management, at the Assembly.

With an installed capacity of 19,628.40 MW, Tamil Nadu currently ranks third in India for renewable energy installed capacity.

Thennarasu also mentioned that the State government would soon introduce a new renewable energy hybrid policy to boost renewable energy generation, along with a new policy to promote hydropower and pumped storage projects.

At the recent Global Investors Meet, the State government signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for solar, wind, and hybrid projects totaling about 18,429 MW. Additionally, MoUs for 1,600 MW of pumped storage plants were signed.

The energy department plans to invest about ₹700 crore in upgrading distribution and transmission infrastructure across the State. This includes ₹200 crore for installing approximately 2,000 transformers of varying capacities to ensure quality power distribution.

Further, ₹211 crore will be allocated for establishing a 210 kV substation in Tiruppur district and a 110 kV substation in Tiruchi district. An investment of ₹217 crore will enhance the load capacity of 19 power transformers in Chennai and Kancheepuram Districts, and ₹75 crore will be used to establish three new 33/11 kV substations and upgrade the load capacity of six existing 33/11 kV substations.

As of March 2024, the State Energy Department’s transmission system infrastructure included 1,091 numbers of substations and 38,772 km of transmission lines under various voltage categories.