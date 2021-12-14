Trade deficit doubles in November

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
India’s goods exports in November posted a 27.16 per cent year-on-year rise to $30.04 billion while imports increased 56.58 per cent to $52.94 billion — a doubling of trade deficit to $22.91 billion per quick estimates of trade data for November issued by the government.
Sectors posting an increase in exports included engineering goods, petroleum products, chemicals, electronic goods, cotton yarn, fabrics, textiles, marine products and plastics. Items such as gems & jewellery and pharmaceuticals registered a decline in exports.
Also see: Clothing and footwear inflation at over 7-year high
“The monthly exports performance of November showcases the continuous resilience of India’s exports sector. The enthusiasm with which the Exim community has impressively performed during the year has further given a boost to the sector, thereby helping the economy move towards recovery following the second wave of Covid-19 earlier this year,” according to exporters’ body FIEO.
However, goods exports in October, at $35.47 billion (42.33 per cent increase over October 2020), were higher than the total goods exports in November.
Growth in imports in November 2021 was led by petroleum — which more than doubled to $14.67 billion — coal, chemicals and vegetable oil.
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said he was hopeful that the export target of $400 billion for the on-going fiscal would be met as India’s exports had consistently crossed $30 billion for the last eight months.
Also see: Wholesale inflation surges to 14.23% in November, highest in current series
Exports for the period April-November at $263.57 billion increased 51.34 per cent over the same period last year, the release said. Imports for the same at $384.34 billion was 74.84 per cent higher than imports a year ago. Trade deficit for April-November was estimated at $120.76 billion compared to $45.66 billion in the same period last year.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...