Traders’ body proposes ‘Covid cess’ on Chinese goods

Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has proposed that a ‘Covid cess’ be levied on Chinese imports that have substitutes in India.

“The revenue from this cess should be utilised for the upliftment and growth of Indian traders who are in a distressed situation and need strong handholding by both Centre and respective State governments,” said CAIT National President BC Bhartia in an official release issued on Monday.

There is a strong need to curb unnecessary imports of low-cost and low-quality products from China which are flooding Indian domestic markets, the release said. Indian traders are forced to import from China because the consumers want low price products, it added.

“In reality, the Indian trader is much more happy to sell Indian made products if there is a proper well- established supply chain of indigenous goods,” the release said.

By levying the ‘Covid cess’, the government can boost its revenue and at the same time provide support to domestic small industries and trade to recreate a post-pandemic strong India story, added CAIT.