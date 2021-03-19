TV ad volumes in January-February at all-time high since 2017

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Television advertisement volumes in January and February were at an all-time high since 2017 and also registered a 21 per cent growth over the same period last year, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.
This is despite a decline in the count of advertisers and brands during Jan-Feb 2021, said BARC on Thursday.
“Continuing the momentum built in H2 of 2020, TV ad volumes have had the most promising start, with January and February ad volume levels of 2021 being the highest-ever in five years. A lot of sectors/categories and key non-FMCG brandsalso seem to have increased their presence on TV during this period, which augurs well for the medium,” said, Aaditya Pathak, Head, Client Partnership and Revenue Function, BARC India.
Among the top genres, movies and ‘music + youth’ registered higher growth than the average growth in overall ad volumes (25 per cent and 24 per cent respectively), followed by GEC and news with 21 per cent and 18 per cent growth, respectively, during Jan-Feb 2021 over the same period in 2020.
Fast moving consumer goods and e-commerce categories grew by 36 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, during this period compared to 2020, BARC found. While the top 10 advertisers drove the TV ad volumes with a 35 per cent growth, the next 40 advertisers garnered a 25 per cent growth during Jan-Feb this year.
