UK PM’s India visit to add momentum to FTA talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s two-day visit to India, starting on Thursday, is set to add momentum to the on-going negotiations for the proposed India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which aims to double bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

A high-level trade delegation from the UK will visit New Delhi next week to carry out the next round of FTA negotiations, and will engage with their Indian counterparts the entire week, a source tracking the matter told BusinessLine.

“The two sides, headed by the chief negotiators, will discuss market access offers in areas such as goods, services, investments and government procurement,” said the source.

Johnson is keen to promote FTAs with significant trading partners like India, which offer big markets to British companies, following the UK exiting the European Union. “A trade deal with India’s booming economy offers huge benefits for British businesses, workers and consumers,” said Johnson at the formal launch of FTA talks earlier this year.

When Johnson meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 in New Delhi for bilateral talks, the two are likely to talk about expediting the ongoing FTA talks and concluding it soon. “The FTA talks are extensive as they cover 26 policy areas. It is not possible to have a very early deadline as several complicated issues including new areas like government procurement, gender, competition, sustainability, trade and development and digital trade, will be up for discussion,” the source added.

“Meeting with Prime Minister Modi will focus on boosting economic, defence, security and technology co-operation in the face of shared global challenges,” according to a statement issued by the British High Commission in New Delhi earlier announcing the British PM’s visit.

Johnson’s visit will begin in Ahmedabad on Thursday, where he will meet leading businesses and discuss the UK and India’s thriving commercial, trade and people links, said the statement.

“The visit is expected secure major new investment deals, supporting UK businesses, jobs and growth,” the statement added.

Long-term forecasts by the UK government have projected that a FTA with India could boost total trade by up to £28 billion annually by 2035 and increase wages across the UK by up to £3 billion.

India hopes to make gains in areas such as garments and textiles, leather products, rice, beverages and tea & coffee while the UK is interested in lower tariffs on Scotch whiskey, automobiles and renewable energy, among other things. In services, India wants easier work visas for its professionals and other workers and the UK’s focus is on legal and financial services.