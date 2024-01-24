US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pyatt will be in India on a six-day visit later this week to discuss diversification of renewable energy supply chains and opportunities in critical minerals with the government and private sector, according to a media statement from the US State Department.

“Assistant Secretary Pyatt will also advance commercial cooperation with private sector partners in India’s rapidly growing clean energy sector,” the statement said.

India is a vital energy partner for the US and a member of the Minerals Security Partnership, the statement added.

Pyatt will travel to New Delhi and Hyderabad on January 26-31.

In New Delhi, he will speak on two panels at an India-US forum focusing on shared energy priorities, and on opportunities and challenges around critical minerals for the global energy transition. “He will also meet with senior Indian officials on our shared agenda around energy transition, reliable supply chains, and energy security,” the release said.

In Hyderabad, Pyatt will meet private sector officials and innovators to explore opportunities to accelerate energy transition and diversify renewable energy supply chains.