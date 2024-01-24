US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pyatt will be in India on a six-day visit later this week to discuss diversification of renewable energy supply chains and opportunities in critical minerals with the government and private sector, according to a media statement from the US State Department.

“Assistant Secretary Pyatt will also advance commercial cooperation with private sector partners in India’s rapidly growing clean energy sector,” the statement said.

India is a vital energy partner for the US and a member of the Minerals Security Partnership, the statement added.

Also read
Aligned with the Budget 2023-24, the Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan (GOBARdhan) scheme aims to establish 500 “waste to wealth” plants. The initiative, focusing on converting organic waste into valuable resources like biogas, CBG, and organic manure, follows a holistic “Whole of Government” approach.

Government’s green energy push: 198 plants set up, 556 under construction, boosting agri-waste utilisation

ACME to supply Green Ammonia to Japan’s IHI Corporation

The government will launch the ‘Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana’ with the target of installing solar rooftop systems on 1 crore houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

Govt targets to install rooftop solar on 1 crore houses: PM Modi

SHAILESH ANDRADE

RIL spends $1.5 bn in acquisitions for its new energy business

Pyatt will travel to New Delhi and Hyderabad on January 26-31. 

In New Delhi, he will speak on two panels at an India-US forum focusing on shared energy priorities, and on opportunities and challenges around critical minerals for the global energy transition.  “He will also meet with senior Indian officials on our shared agenda around energy transition, reliable supply chains, and energy security,” the release said. 

In Hyderabad, Pyatt will meet private sector officials and innovators to explore opportunities to accelerate energy transition and diversify renewable energy supply chains. 

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   