The US will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while New Delhi will operationalise three new ones in the US including one in Seattle.

“Concomitant with the rapid growth in our strategic partnership and demand for travel, both sides intend to open new consulates in each other’s countries. The United States intends to initiate the process to open two new consulates in India in the cities of Bengaluru and Ahmedabad,” according to the joint statement from the US and India following the bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

India will take steps to operationalise its new consulate in Seattle later this year, and open two new consulates at jointly identified locations in the US, the joint statement added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit