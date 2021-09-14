Wholesale inflation rises to 11.39% in August

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Higher prices of mostly non-food products pushed producers’ inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) to 11.39 per cent in August as against 11.16 per cent in July. This is contrary to retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) which slipped to a four-month low of 5.3 per cent in August.
However, upward movement in WPI and downward movement in CPI are unlikely to make any impact on policy rate revision process by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The Committee will meet next month and is likely to maintain a status quo on the policy rates and accommodative stance.
“The high rate of inflation in August is primarily due to rise in prices of non-food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, manufactured products like basic metals, food products, textiles, chemicals and chemical products etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year,” a statement from the Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said on Tuesday.
All the three major groups recorded upward movement, with WPI inflation for primary articles, fuel & power and manufactured products at 6.2 per cent, 26.09 per cent and 11.39 per cent respectively.
Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist with ICRA said that the uptick in the WPI inflation in August was led by primary non-food articles, minerals and core items, driven by elevated commodity prices as well as a surge in prices of oilseeds. “The inflation for crude petroleum and natural gas, and fuel and power was largely stable in August at the previous month’s level, whereas both the primary and manufactured food items recorded a softening of inflationary pressures, in line with the moderation in the retail food inflation,” Nayar added.
“The core-WPI inflation has displayed an uninterrupted hardening for 15 consecutive months to a fresh-all time high of 11.1 per cent in August, belying our anticipation that the July print would prove to be the peak. After two soft MoM prints of 0.3 per cent each in June and July, the sequential momentum for core items hardened to 0.7 per cent in August, led by heavyweights such as metals, vehicles, chemicals and electrical equipment,” she said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...