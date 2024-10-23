India’s wind energy sector is expected to add 4.5 to 5 GW of capacity this year, with potential annual installations reaching 10 GW starting in 2026. This growth comes despite headwinds including land acquisition issues, transmission infrastructure limitations, and a shortage of skilled labour.

The National Institute of Wind Energy estimates that India has over 1,100 GW of wind energy potential, of which only 47 GW has been harnessed. This indicates substantial room for growth, even with slight reductions in wind speed at certain sites. ”Our goal is to achieve 100 GW of wind power by 2030, and we are confident we can reach it,” said Lalit Bohra, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), at the Windergy India 2024 conference.

Achieving this target will require addressing the critical need for skilled workers. The wind industry must collaborate with educational institutions to train personnel for both domestic and international projects. Bohra noted that this growth could position India as a global leader in renewable energy talent, similar to its success in the IT sector.

Major challenges

Land acquisition and transmission infrastructure remain major obstacles. Wind projects demand extensive studies and coordination with State governments to find suitable sites, and they typically have longer lead times compared to solar projects. The MNRE is working with State authorities to streamline land allocation, with plans for a 500-MW transmission network underway, particularly in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

There is also promise in decentralised wind power, integrating wind energy with solar and storage solutions to provide clean energy to remote areas.

Despite these challenges, financing is not expected to be a barrier, as both domestic and international investors are eager to fund wind projects, provided timely completion is ensured.

Industry independence

Another important aspect is the resilience of the industry’s supply chain. While it is encouraging that 70-80% of installed wind capacity is localised, further self sufficiency is essential.

Sudeep Jain, Additional Secretary of the MNRE, pointed out the need for the industry to move beyond standard solar and wind solutions. The future lies in hybrid solutions and advanced technologies, including battery and pumped storage.

“Industry partnerships will be vital; solely relying on academic research won’t yield the desired results,” he said adding, “the goal is to design and manufacture advanced turbines competitively. While India currently lacks design centres, efforts are underway to establish them with government support.