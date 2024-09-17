The Centre has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from ₹1,850 per tonne, effective from September 18, a notification issued on Tuesday showed.
The government reviews the windfall tax every fortnight, and the cut comes after a significant decline in crude prices.
Global benchmark Brent crude prices have fallen to below $75 a barrel from over $92 a barrel in April.
