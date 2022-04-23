World Bank needs to pay special attention to Sri Lanka: Nirmala Sitharaman

India has urged World Bank to pay special attention to Sri Lanka which is facing a severe monetary problem. This issue was raised by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her ongoing visit to the US.

On Friday, she met World Bank Group (WBG) President David Malpass in Washington DC to discuss various issues, including India’s continued recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic; the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the world economy and India in particular; economy and role of the WBG; single borrower limit and exploring the possibility of guarantees from other nations, India’s G20 Presidency and the World Bank’s leadership in India after the Country Director’s departure.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, Sitharaman stated that India’s pandemic response has focused on the twin goals of saving lives and livelihoods. India has been successfully running the world’s second-largest vaccination programme, administering more than 1.85 billion doses of vaccine, she said.

Rising geopolitical tensions

The Finance Minister mentioned that India remains concerned about the risks to global recovery due to the rising uncertainty amidst enhanced geopolitical tensions. She suggested that multilateralism has become more critical as the world is undergoing a phase of exceptional uncertainty.

“On account of the pandemic and the recent geopolitical developments, there is a need for the World Bank to come to the rescue of countries facing debt stress. In particular, the World Bank needs to pay special attention to Sri Lanka, which is facing an unprecedented economic situation,” the statement said.

Sitharaman highlighted India’s roadmap for infrastructure development and looks forward to World Bank’s continued support for financing investments for the National Infrastructure pipeline and Gati Shakti programme.

India’s Covid response

Earlier, she participated in the 105 th Meeting of the Development Committee Plenary in Washington DC today. The agenda of the meeting included Digitalisation & Development, Making Debt Work for Development & Macroeconomic Stability and World Bank Group’s Response to Global Impacts of the War in Ukraine: A Proposed Roadmap.

During this session, the Finance Minister stated that India’s economic growth in the current year is robust and the highest among all large economies, and reflects India’s resilience and strong recovery. She stated that India faced the Covid-19 pandemic crisis with great resilience and made remarkable progress in vaccination.

She underlined that India voluntarily offered Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) platform to all countries and is willing to assist other public-goods platforms, recognising the importance of replication of proven and scalable digital platforms.

Here too, she drew attention of the distinguished gathering in the meeting to the unprecedented situation in Sri Lanka and hoped for decisive relief so that the island nation comes out of the crisis.