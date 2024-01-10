Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will attend the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting between January 15-19 in Davos, Switzerland.

He is slated to address a Luncheon with CII Session on January 17 with theme “High Growth, Low Risk: The India Story”, sources said. This is the first time ever an RBI Governor will attend and give an address at a WEF Annual Meeting at Davos, they added. The theme of this year’s WEF Annual Meeting is ‘Rebuilding Trust’.

The high-profile Indian delegation to Davos this year will include three Union Ministers and several chief ministers— Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani; IT, Communications and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

It would also include Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramiah and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Anumula.

Top CEOs and industrialists who are to attend the meeting include Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group; Kumar M Birla, Group Chairman of Aditya Birla Group; Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys and Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Tech.