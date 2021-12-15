WTO members to discuss IP waiver for vaccines as Omicron threat looms large

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
As the world braces to deal with the growing threat from Omicron, the WTO TRIPS Council is set to meet this week to sort out the long-pending issue of temporary easing of intellectual property norms on Covid vaccines and medical supplies following the indefinite postponement of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference.
“The TRIPS Council, which is to meet on December 16, will consider the proposals made by India and South Africa for a temporary waiver of IP and by the EU for using the provisions of Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) and Public Health on compulsory licences. There is a growing feeling among member countries that the matter should not be delayed any longer,” a person familiar with the matter told BusinessLine.
Earlier this month, WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had underlined that negotiations need not stop because of the postponement of the 12th MC, and urged members to try and conclude talks on pandemic response (including a resolution on IP issues) and fisheries subsidies by February.
“The pandemic is raging — people are dying globally in numbers similar to April 2020. The public expects a response from WTO members....The new Omicron variant has reminded us once again of the urgency of achieving equitable access to vaccines in every country in the world,” she had said. The DG was of the view that a comprehensive response to the pandemic must include intellectual property, and she urged members to find a compromise.
The 12th MC, which was scheduled between November 30 and December 3, had to be postponed due to the fast spread of the Omicron and the re-imposition of travel curbs by several countries, including Switzerland.
India and South Africa’s proposal, submitted to the WTO on October 2, 2020, calls for a temporary waiver on specific TRIPS norms for Covid vaccines, medicines and medical products to ensure that they are seamlessly available to every country, however poor, at affordable prices.
Although the proposal is backed by more than 100 countries, there are some, including the EU, that are still opposed to it. The EU proposes facilitating the use of current compulsory licensing provisions in the TRIPS Agreement by including simple mechanisms for its use as a more practical option.
By issuing a compulsory licence, a country can authorise a non-patent holder to manufacture a patented item without the consent of the patent holder (adequate remuneration will, however, be paid). But the mechanism of issuing compulsory licences is complex, which, the EU says, should be eased.
India’s Ambassador to the WTO, in his recent address at the WTO General Council meeting, pointed out that it was imperative that the WTO be willing to deliver solutions that alleviate the problems of the most resource poor and vulnerable. “The (TRIPS) waiver becomes central to an effective WTO response to Covid and to achieving equitable access. Time for ideological debates on whether waiver would work or be effective or whether existing flexibilities in the form of compulsory licensing are sufficient is over,” said the Ambassador.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...