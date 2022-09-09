Myntra to hire 16,000 people ahead of festive season

Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra will add over 16,000 jobs this festive season for positions in contact centres, logistics, and warehouses.

This will enable Myntra to cater to the increase in demand across the nation during the upcoming festive season, where 1.5 million styles will be made available for the fashion forward shoppers, said the company.

Major hubs

The ramp up includes over 6300 personnel added to fulfil demand across first-mile and mid-mile delivery and over 3000 personnel to cater to last-mile delivery. Of this total number, over 2500 are women and over 300 are differently-abled personnel, fulfilling roles across functions such as sorting, grading and packing across key major hubs, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

Nupur Nagpal, Chief Human Resource Officer at Myntra, said, “This year, the festivity is expected to be seen in all its glory, after nearly two years of being celebrated in close groups. Our preparations are in full swing to cater to the high demand from our customers eagerly waiting to shop on Myntra for their festive needs.”

Employment opportunities

Along with the 45 per cent increase in seasonal job creation, the ramp-up for catering to the expected surge in demand is also providing employment opportunities to women as well as the differently-abled. The on-ground staff will play a pivotal role in offering optimal delivery to customers during this festive season, Nagpal added.

An additional manpower of over 6000 people has been added to ensure a smooth running of the operation. In addition, over 1000 executives are being added as part of Myntra’s customer support service, to boost their capability to manage high volumes of order-related queries.