22 per cent of developers claim ‘Zoom Fatigue’ is real: Report

Developers are increasingly experiencing “Zoom Fatigue” which affects their productivity according to a survey report by HackerEarth titled “Code in Progress: HackerEarth 2021 Developer Survey.”
As per the report, developers and engineers remained in high demand throughout 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic as organisations accelerated their digital transformation efforts to ensure business continuity.
“Things have changed however with remote work being the norm for many tech employees and the task of recruiting, screening & interviewing, and nurturing developer talent becoming more competitive than ever,” it said.
As per the survey, 22 per cent of developers said that ‘Zoom Fatigue’ is real and directly affects their productivity. For 18 per cent of developers, a ‘No Interruption’ policy when they have their headphones on helps boost productivity.
The survey also explored the trends in talent. 68 per cent of developers said that they were least happy working at large enterprises vs. growth-stage startups, especially those that clock over 60 hours per week.
In terms of challenges in recruitment, a lack of feedback post-interview is a major issue in the recruitment process according to 40 per cent of experienced developers. Too many rounds in the interview process (16 per cent) and misleading job descriptions (14 per cent) are other things about the tech hiring process that professional developers dislike, the report said.
With increasing reliance on digital, 0 per cent of developers said that they prefer remote interviewing tools that are equipped with video and code editors.
Separately, the survey also explored the popular programming languages among experienced and student developers. A majority of student developers (88 per cent) cite Rust as the programming language they aim to master in 2021. Other languages that interest students are Lua, Groovy, and Erlang. A majority of experienced developers (73 per cent) want to know more about Go. For top developer frameworks, a majority of students (88 per cent) are interested in learning Padrino and experienced developers (55 per cent) would like to excel in React.
“There’s no way we could have predicted all of the radical changes the pandemic brought upon the tech industry over the past year,” said Sachin Gupta, CEO of HackerEarth.
“The one constant is the immense challenge facing hiring managers and CTOs responsible for assembling and nurturing tech teams in a fiercely competitive market. This year’s report is meant to help decision-makers understand how code will progress and guide their strategic roadmap for hiring in 2021 and beyond,” said Gupta.
The survey results include responses from 25,000+ developers across 171 countries, with women comprising more than 20 per cent of participants.
