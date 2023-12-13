The government said on Wednesday that 29 countries have unanimously adopted a resolution that emphasises on increasing collaboration, inclusion and developing governance framework on artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking to mediapersons after a nearly five-hour ministerial council meeting at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of Electronics and IT, said member countries of GPAI will meet again in the middle of next year to discuss about the framework for AI governance.

“The declaration promises to position GPAI at the front of shaping AI in terms of innovation and collaboration, increasing applications of AI in healthcare, agriculture and other areas of concern. We further affirm our commitment to continue to work within our respective jurisdictions to advance safe, secure, and trustworthy AI, including, as appropriate, through the development of relevant regulations, policies, standards, and other initiatives,” he said.

He also said that India acknowledges the noteworthy progress and achievements under the leadership of Japan as the 2023 Lead Chair with India as the Incoming Support Chair and France as the Outgoing Support Chair. This includes significant efforts related to the strengthening of GPAI as a diverse and inclusive multistakeholder initiative.

Chandrasekhar further said GPAI will also be at the forefront of shaping AI governance, and lead conversation on safe and trusted AI.

“We acknowledge the need to harness new opportunities and mitigate the risks arising from the development, deployment, and use of such technologies. This includes concerns around misinformation and disinformation, unemployment, lack of transparency and fairness, protection of intellectual property and personal data, and threats to human rights and democratic values,” he said.

UK’s Minister for AI and Intellectual Property, Viscount Jonathan Camrose; Japan’s Vice Minister in Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Hiroshi Yoshida; and France’s Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications Jean-Noel Barrot, also shared the same thoughts at the podium.

“We adopted the New Delhi declaration. We have high ambitions for this partnership. We want it to be an inclusive platform for like-minded countries. In the next few months, we will be discussing how we can pull some of our expert resources in OECD, to come up with the best possible solutions,” said French Minister Barrot.