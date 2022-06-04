30% surge in analytics and data science jobs: Report

Analytics and data science jobs have increased by 30 per cent in April 2022 as against April 2021, according to a report by professional education firm Imarticus Learning, India, and Analytics India Magazine (AIM).

The report focuses on the overall analytics and data science job landscape in India, the impact on it from the Covid-19 pandemic, and its recovery.

It says open jobs in the segment increased 73.5 per cent between March 2020 and April 2022.

In 2022, India alone contributed to 11.6 per cent of the total open jobs in data science and analytics globally, as against 9.4 per cent in June 2021.

Sustained investment

It attributed the growth to the “continuous investments made by domestic companies to develop analytics and data science capabilities, substantial shift of MNC and domestic IT and KPO [knowledge process outsourcing] organisations to India, uptick in open jobs witnessed by captive centres, and the increased funding of AI and analytics-based start-ups in India.”

Some of the top roles in this sector include data engineer, data scientist, data architect, AL/ML engineer and statistician, among others.

Nikhil Barshikhar, Founder and MD, Imarticus Learning, said, “In the last decade, the Indian analytics and data science sector has evolved. With the current pandemic, it is even more critical for businesses to invest in these capabilities by employing the right individuals in an ever-changing business market.”

“Furthermore, the growing volume of data and the availability of advanced analytics tools and platforms have resulted in the emergence of new job opportunities in the industry. The collaborative analysis from Imarticus Learning and AIM is tailored to these shifting industry trends, providing in-depth insights for organisations to examine and, as a result, make educated growth and investment decisions,” Barshikhar added.

Leading employers

Some of the leading companies with the highest number of analytics jobs include Accenture, IBM India, Flipkart, Capgemini, and JP Morgan, among others. Apart from analytics and data science jobs, these companies also recorded significant growth in advertising jobs in 2022.

The report also shared a few other key trends. Bengaluru was the top destination for analytics and data science professionals for the fifth year in a row, with 51,149 open jobs, accounting for 28.5 per cent of the market. It was followed by Delhi NCR and Mumbai.

“This surge is supported by employees’ return to the workplace at a faster rate than in other cities,” it said.

Job experience and salary

Open jobs that required five to ten years of experience witnessed 1.5X growth in 2022 (70,380 jobs) as opposed to 2021 (48,270 jobs). Further, advertised open positions with a salary bracket of ₹25-50 lakh recorded the highest year-on-year (YoY) increase — from 3,585 in 2021 to 18,776 in 2022.

While those above the ₹50-lakh mark rose from 276 in 2021 to 5,472 in 2022. Of these open jobs, almost one out of three (31.2 per cent) were for engineering undergraduates, and one out of four (24.1 per cent) for data engineers.

“As the world goes rapidly digital, more and more companies will be seeking talent in analytics and data science to scale their business to new heights. Future jobs will be highly driven by technology; hence, organisations must start investing in these capabilities from now on to ensure that they are better prepared and can thrive even in uncertain situations,” the report added.