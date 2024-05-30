As many as 85 job seekers have received their offer letters from various companies at the T-Recruit 2024 held in Hyderabad recently.

With 92 registered companies and 769 recruiters taking part in the drive, the initiative witnessed huge interest from job seekers. Over 6,000 job seekers submitted their resumes for the annual drive.

“T-Recruit 2024 addressed the critical need for talent acquisition in India’s burgeoning startup landscape. The event witnessed active participation from startups and corporates, resulting in numerous successful matches and job placements that will drive innovation and growth within the startup community,” Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, said.

The initiative facilitated over 180 successful matches between startups and candidates, with 85 offers extended to promising talent.

Over the past two drives, T-Recruit has attracted over 4,000 job seeker registrations and participation from about 150 startups.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit