A majority of 97 per cent of Indian organizations find the execution of some essential security operation tasks, such as threat hunting, challenging, according to a survey by cybersecurity as a service provider Sophos.

These challenges also include understanding how an attack happened, with 88 per cent of respondents stating they have challenges identifying the root cause of an incident. This can make proper remediation difficult, leaving organizations vulnerable to repetitive and/or multiple attacks, by the same or different adversaries, especially since 82 per cent of those surveyed reported challenges with timely remediation, the survey said.

Vulnerabilities

In addition, 84 per cent said they have challenges understanding which signals/alerts to investigate, and 83 per cent reported challenges prioritizing investigations.

“Only one-fifth of respondents globally considered vulnerabilities and remote services a top cybersecurity risk for 2023, yet the ground truth is that these are routinely exploited by Active Adversaries,” said John Shier, field CTO, commercial, Sophos.

This cascade of operational issues means that these organizations aren’t seeing the full picture and are potentially acting on incorrect information. There’s nothing worse than being confidently wrong. Having external audits and monitoring helps eliminate blind spots, he added.

The survey also showed that 45 per cent of organizations surveyed said that cyber threats are now too advanced for them to deal with on their own. 58 per cent wish the IT team could spend more time on strategic issues and less time on firefighting, and 53 per cent said that the time spent on cyber threats has impacted the IT team’s work on other projects

While 95 per cent said they are working with external specialists to scale their operations, the majority still remain involved with managing threats rather than taking a fully outsourced approach, the survey added.

