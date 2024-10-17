Accenture Technology has announced ithe appointment of Kishore Durg as the Group Operating Officer – Technology, effective December 1, 2024, reporting to Karthik Narain, Group Chief Executive – Technology and Chief Technology Officer.

Durg has over 25 years of experience in the global technology industry and currently serves as Senior Managing Director for Accenture LearnVantage, a role he will retain in addition to his new responsibilities. He will also continue as a member of Accenture’s Global Leadership Council.

Previously, Durg led the Accenture Operations Supply Chain, Industry X, and Networks businesses. Prior to that, he led the conceptualization, development, and adoption of significant Accenture Cloud First platforms such as myNAV Cloud Platform, Green Cloud Advisor and Sovereign Cloud Advisor.

In his other earlier roles at Accenture, Durg served as the Growth Strategy Lead for Technology, where he led a V&A strategy for Cloud First that resulted in more than 40 acquisitions. Durg was also the Director of Operations for Technology Global Delivery, Communications, Media Technology (CMT) Lead for India and Global Technology Lead for Accenture Operations.

Durg is currently based in Bengaluru and will succeed Jeremy Oates, who served as Group Operating Officer for Accenture Technology for more than a decade and will retire from Accenture in 2025.