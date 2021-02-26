Acer India opens biggest flagship experience store in Bengaluru

Acer India, on Friday, launched its biggest new Flagship Acer Mall experience store in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The store is part of the brand’s retail expansion strategy to allow its customers experience the entire array of its product portfolio with dedicated gaming, lifestyle and other product segments. The store also features the Predator Thronos gaming cave to provide users an immersive gaming experience.

The store offers a premium retail experience as well as service to its customers with complete demo zones and dedicated gaming experience center. The Acer Mall experience center offers consumers the option to interact and get a first hand feel of some of the most advanced PC and lifestyle products ranging from laptops to air-purifiers.

“The launch of the Flagship Experience Store is a step towards our long-term commitment to the Indian market where we offer our consumers an opportunity to physically experience all of our products including desktops, all in ones, projectors, air-purifiers, audio accessories, large format displays, notebooks, laptops, curved monitors etc., and make informed purchase decisions. With this store, we want to position Acer as a lifestyle technology brand for youth who are driving the market, helping them live healthier, smarter and more connected lives,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, told BusinessLine.

More exclusive stores

Acer plans to ramp up its exclusive store count from 93 at present to 200 across the country by the year end with product experience zones, highly trained staff and multiple ownership schemes like No Cost EMI, long-term warranty and accidental damage protection along with a range of exciting offers. Acer also has a presence in over 2,500 multi-brand stores pan India.

“Our exclusive stores grew much faster than our multi-brand stores and e-tailing in 2020. We will open one Acer Mall flagship store in every metro by the year end and also in Tier-2 locations like Dharwad, Muzaffarpur, Hubli, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nasik, Mysuru, Trichy, Puducherry, Mangaluru, Jodhpur, to name a few,” said Goel.

Despite a de-growth in business from March end to June because of the business disruption caused by the pandemic in 2020, Acer managed to grow its business over 2019, as it made up for lost growth in Q3 (July-Sept) and Q4 (Oct-Dec). While the company’s commercial and consumer businesses contributed equally to its business in 2019, the consumer business outgrew the commercial business in 2020 as government spending de-grew. “We managed to grow our business in 2020 despite the de-growth in the desktop and server market. We more than made that up as we witnessed much higher growth in our laptop and gaming business,” said Goel, who is expecting business to be better in 2021.