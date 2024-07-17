Acer India plans to expand its retail footprint in India by launching over 90 stores by the beginning of 2025. Following the launch of its 210th store today, its 10th in Bengaluru, the consumer tech giant hopes to launch 300-325 stores by early 2025.

“40 per cent of our business is consumer-centric, and the rest 60 per cent is commercial business for us. Out of this 40 per cent, about five years ago in 2019, we had close to 45 per cent of the business coming from our online stores,” Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India, told businessline.

Adding that this ratio has changed since, he said, “Comparing 2019 to now, we are down to 26 per cent as far as online is concerned, and around 74 per cent of our business happens to be offline.”

Acer recently launched Acerpure, its line of consumer electronics and appliances in India. This includes TVs, water and air purifiers, air circulator fans, and accessories.

Acer also recently replaced Lenovo to become the third largest company in the Indian PC market. Kohli said that Acer India’s numbers for the second quarter of the calendar year 2024 are the highest ever in 25 years. “And in the third quarter, we will be doing almost 1.5 times of what we did in the last quarter. What we used to achieve in one quarter earlier, we achieve in a month now.”

Stating that Acer’s notebooks, all-in-one desktops, interactive flat panels, tablets, TVs and water purifiers are all made in India, Kohli said, “We have been participating in the PLI schemes and have played a big role. Ours is one of the only brands in the PC category to have got incentives for PLI 1.0 and 2.0, which means the targets the government was looking forward to were met. As time progresses, we want most of our products to be made in India than to be imported in from elsewhere.”

