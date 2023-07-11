Kerala-based Acsia Technologies has announced its strategic partnership with AOX, a Germany-based company specialising in real-time software solutions. The tie-up will provide a range of services covering the software development life cycle, positioning themselves as the go-to solution providers for all automotive software needs.

This collaboration is set to create 1,000 new jobs, allowing skilled professionals to engage with state-of-the-art automotive technology and contribute to the advancement of cutting-edge software-defined vehicles.

Through this partnership, Acsia Technologies is poised to enhance its position as a leading player in the IT industry, while providing career opportunities for individuals seeking to make an impact in automotive software engineering.

Acsia and AOX offer services and solutions throughout the V-model of software engineering. Their joint portfolio encompasses car topologies for software-defined vehicles (SDV), network solutions including AUTOSAR, ethernet, and PCIe, and software designs and implementations of multi-OS system-on-chip solutions.

“Germany’s global leadership in automotive engineering, combined with India’s rising prominence in the software industry, positions us to deliver the latest advancements in automotive software technology.,” said Jijimon Chandran, CEO of Acsia.

Rainer Oder, CEO of AOX, said, “Our close cooperation ensures optimised engineering processes and communication flow. We have successfully delivered in Tier 1 and OEM SOP programs with the most innovative customers. Our differentiating joint value to customers is the combination of highly skilled scaling teams and outstanding software architects on the ground in Germany and Europe to support our clients.”

