Adobe has launched an AI Assistant in beta, a new generative AI-powered conversational engine in Reader and Acrobat.

The AI Assistant instantly generates summaries and insights from long documents, answers questions and formats information for sharing in emails, reports and presentations.

“Generative AI offers the promise of more intelligent document experiences by transforming the information inside PDFs into actionable knowledge and professional-looking content,” said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president, Document Cloud. “PDF is the de facto standard for the world’s most important documents and the capabilities introduced today are just the beginning of the value AI Assistant will deliver through Reader and Acrobat applications and services.”

AI Assistant recommends questions based on a PDF’s content and answers questions about what’s in the document – all through an intuitive conversational interface.

Clickable links help users quickly find what they need in long documents so they can focus their time exploring and actioning the most important information.

The AI Assistant can be used with various document formats (Word, PowerPoint, meeting transcripts, etc.)

“Project managers can now scan, summarize and distribute meeting highlights in seconds. Sales teams can personalize pitch decks and respond to client requests in minutes. Students can shorten the time they spend hunting through research and spend more time on analysis and insights. Social media and marketing teams can quickly surface top trends and issues into daily updates for stakeholders,” Adobe said in a statement.

“The amount of time that people spend in just looking for information is huge. It takes away time from the productive work. Everybody complains about information overload. That’s the key problem that we’re trying to solve,” Modi said in an interview with businessline.

Reader and Acrobat customers will access the full range of AI Assistant capabilities through a new add-on subscription plan when AI Assistant is out of beta.

Until then, the new AI Assistant features are available in beta for Acrobat Standard and Pro Individual and Teams subscription plans on desktop and web in English, with features coming to Reader desktop customers in English over the next few weeks – all at no additional cost. Other languages to follow. A private beta is available for enterprise customers.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit