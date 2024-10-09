Adobe has announced a new free web app, Adobe Content Authenticity, to help creators protect and receive attribution for their work with Content Credentials.

As concerns over misinformation and AI-generated deepfakes have grown, Content Credentials have become important for publishers, allowing them to provide key information about digital content. With the web app, Adobe intends to help creators protect their work from misuse or misrepresentation.

An Adobe study on creator perspectives on GenAI shows that amid rising concerns over unauthorised sharing of their work or misattribution, 91% of creators are seeking a reliable method to attach attribution to their work. Additionally, 56% of creators were worried about their content being used to train GenAI models without their consent.

Scott Belsky, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Design & Emerging Products at Adobe, said, “By offering creators a simple, free and easy way to attach Content Credentials to what they create, we are helping them preserve the integrity of their work, while enabling a new era of transparency and trust online. The Adobe Content Authenticity web app will not only benefit creators but also help consumers navigate the digital ecosystem with greater clarity.”

Content Credentials are already supported in Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, Lightroom and Firefly. The web app will integrate with these apps and others, serving as a centralised hub for managing Content Credentials preferences.

With the web app, creators can easily apply Content Credentials in batch to sign their digital work — including images, audio and video files. Creators have control over the information included in Content Credentials, like their name, website and social media accounts, with Adobe planning to offer more customisation options.

Adobe said it only trains Adobe Firefly, its family of creative GenAI models, on content it has permission to use — never on customer content. With the GenAI Training and Usage Preference in the web app, creators can use Content Credentials to signal if they do not want their content used by or to train other GenAI models on the market.

The company claims to be working on an industry-wide adoption of this preference so other GenAI models that support it do not train on or utilise creators’ work. Spawning, an opt-out aggregator for generative AI has committed to recognising this preference.

In addition, content marked with this preference indicating the creator does not want their work used for GenAI training will not be eligible for submission to Adobe Stock. Firefly is trained on licensed content from Stock, and this preference helps ensure Adobe respects creators’ content use choices.

Alongside, Adobe is releasing the Content Authenticity extension for Google Chrome and the Inspect tool within the web app to recover and display any Content Credentials associated with the content, including edit history when available.

Content Credentials applied with the web app stay connected to the creator’s work throughout the content lifecycle and can be recovered even if the provenance information is removed or when someone screenshots the content. To enable this, Content Credentials combine digital fingerprinting, invisible watermarking and cryptographically signed metadata to ensure Content Credentials remain intact and verifiable across the digital ecosystem.

