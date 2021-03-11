Adobe's Photoshop to run natively on Apple's new M1 powered Macs

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Adobe has released the first version of Photoshop to run natively on Macs powered with the new M1 chip.
Photoshop will run natively on these Apple devices powered by the M1 chip and will leverage the improvements built into the new architecture.
Photoshop, as a universal app, is optimised for both M1 and Intel-powered Macs.
According to internal tests, a range of features were running at an average of 1.5X the speed of similarly configured previous generation systems, Adobe said in a blog post.
“Our tests covered a broad scope of activities, including opening and saving files, running filters, and compute-heavy operations like Content-Aware Fill and Select Subject, which all feel noticeably faster,” it said.
Adobe had previously distributed public beta builds of Photoshop through the Creative Cloud Desktop application as soon as Macs with M1 chips became available last year.
It is yet to finish porting of all the features to run on the new M1 chip, primarily a couple of those that it shipped most recently. This includes an Invite to Edit Cloud Documents and Pre-set Syncing features.
“If those features are critical to your workflow, you can simply switch back to Rosetta 2 until they make their way into the official build,” it said.
Adobe is also shipping two new important features for Photoshop on iPad - Cloud Documents Version History and Cloud Documents offline access.
Additionally, a new Super Resolution feature is now available in the Adobe Camera Raw plug-in.
“This feature uses pioneering machine learning technology to boost the resolution of an image with one click, producing higher quality results,” it said.
