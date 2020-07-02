Aerostrovilos Energy raises funding from Mumbai Angels Network

Automotive start-up Aerostrovilos Energy has raised funding from Mumbai Angels Network. Aerostrovilos Energy is an IIT-Madras incubated start-up that is building India’s first indigenous gas turbine for power generation and has patented this technology. The quantum of funds raised were undisclosed.

Aerostrovilos is developing a micro gas turbine as a one-stop solution for vehicles and generators to solve the air pollution problem.

Rohit Grover, Co-Founder of Aerostrovilos, said, “With these funds, we plan to complete the full PoC of turbine generator. Gas turbines are the future and we are standing at the cusp of creating a revolution where our solution will become mainstream replacing the existing DG sets for the backup power.”

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-promoter and CEO Mumbai Angels Network, said, “Aerostrovilos is building gas turbines generators which have the cleanest emissions, and this technology will be indigenised in our country. We see a dynamic shift in the automotive sector.” Aerostrovilos with its patented technology claims that it brings in extremely low pollutant emissions of Nox (mono Nitrogen Oxide), Carbon Monoxide and Particulate Matter.