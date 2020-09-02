AGR dues case: SC leaves it for NCLT to examine questions around IBC matters

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
The Supreme Court has left it to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to examine all the contentious questions on insolvency matters impinging on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues case, including as to whether “spectrum” can be subjected to proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
The questions raised include the one on whether AGR dues can be wiped off by resorting to the proceedings under the IBC. Also, whether a licence can be transferred under the insolvency proceedings, particularly when the trading is subjected to clearance of dues by seller or buyer, as the case may be, especially when in insolvency proceedings dues are wiped off.
There is also the big question as to whether IBC overrides the provisions contained in Indian Telegraph Act 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act 1933 and Telecom Regulatory Authority Act 1997.
Many legal experts see this move as one where the apex court has allowed the key insolvency related questions around AGR case to be resolved under the Insolvency law rather than look at it under the prism of the Telegraph law. This may have been done possibly on account of the fact that neither Corporate Affairs Ministry nor the insolvency regulator, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, were party to the AGR dues case and it may not have been appropriate for the apex court to examine insolvency law without giving a hearing to the administrative ministry dealing with IBC, they said.
Souvik Ganguly, Founder and Managing Partner, Acuity Law, said the response to the queries raised by the Supreme Court will decide much bigger legal issues relating to ownership of assets under insolvency law especially if such assets are in the form of licenses/concessions. Surely, such significant matters will ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court, he said.
Vidisha Krishan, Partner, MV Kini & Co, said the questions before NCLT will be of major significance in deciding jurisdictional issues and characterization of the resource. Determining whether license fee is in the nature of an operational debt and further if the right to use the spectrum is an asset of the telecom companies under liquidation will be the two major questions before NCLT, she added.
One thing is for sure— the NCLT’s answers to the questions raised by the apex court is expected to significantly impact the Insolvency proceedings of telecom companies in the coming days. .“We make it clear that it being a jurisdictional question, it requires to be gone into at this stage itself. Let the question be decided (by NCLT) within outer limits of two months,” said the SC order passed by the Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Naseer and MR Shah.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
₹1127 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has ...
The stock of Tata Consumer rebounded sharply in yesterday’s session after witnessing a fall on Monday. It has ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...