AGR verdict: Analysts say tariff hike imminent by telecom players

JBL Live 300TWS: Full marks for sound quality
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
The verdict on telecom adjusted gross revenue (AGR) by the Supreme Court is likely to cause financial stress to both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, according to analysts tracking the sector. Both the companies had sought for 15 years.
“Tata Teleservices had sought a much shorter period, so they are unlikely to be impacted adversely. What is surprising is that the Department of Telecommunications had sought 20 years for repayment of the AGR dues, whereas the SC has slashed that by half,” Akash Karmakar, Partner, Law Offices of Panag & Babu.
It is no longer a question of whether the affected telcos are willing to pay their dues, but whether they would be unable to do so within the truncated timeline, given their cash flows, he said.
The most stressed operator Vodafone-Idea has been saying in many public forums that if no relief comes from the government, the company has to shut shop. Airtel also has been suffering a lot due to steep competition from Reliance Jio.
“The financial health of telcos necessitates upward revision of tariffs and rationalisation of levies to promote orderly growth. Sector calls for timely measures to revive momentum and enable telcos to meet such regulatory demands. Strengthening the connectivity backbone will be imperative for ensuring long-term sustainability and economic value add,” Prashant Singhal, EY Emerging Markets - Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications Leader, said.
Some of the analysts said the decision is favourable for the near-term because of the cash-flow respite afforded with payments staggered across ten years.
“However, the liability remains sizeable, so it will put pressure on the balance sheets of the affected telcos. Most telcos have already paid their AGR dues in excess of 10 per cent of their total liability. If that is considered, it would mean no incremental cash,” Sachin Gupta, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings, said.
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
From medium-term perspective, ₹50,000 is key for October contract; the major direction is still bullish
Before trading, study the commodity market to avoid unnecessary risk and losses
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...