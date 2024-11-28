Generative AI and AI-driven robotics are among the top tech trends for 2025, according to Capgemini’s ‘TechnoVision Top 5 Tech Trends to Watch in 2025’, focused on technologies expected to reach an inflection point next year.

The focus on AI and Gen AI is shared both by executives globally and by venture capital professionals interviewed in a global survey to be published in January 2025.

It is anticipated to also significantly impact other key technologies likely to reach a stage of maturity or breakthrough in 2025.

“Last year, Capgemini’s Top five Tech Trends predicted the emergence of smaller Gen AI language models and AI agents, both of which came to fruition. We also signaled the importance of Post-Quantum Cryptography, confirmed by the publication of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s standards last summer. And as anticipated, semiconductors have been at the center of attention in 2024 with significant evolution driven by the massive use of AI and generative AI, as well as shifts in market dynamics,” explains Pascal Brier, Chief Innovation Officer at Capgemini and Member of the Group Executive Committee.

He added that in 2025, AI and Gen AI may impact companies’ priorities and many adjacent technology domains, such as robotics, supply chains, or tomorrow’s energy mix.

According to a Capgemini Research Institute survey of 1,500 top executives globally, to be published in January 2025, 32% place AI agents as the top technology trend in data & AI for 2025.

Due to the increasing capabilities of logical reasoning in Gen AI models, they will start operating more autonomously while providing more reliable, evidence-based outputs; they can manage tasks like supply chains and predictive maintenance without constant human oversight.

AI is transforming cybersecurity, enabling both more sophisticated Gen AI-enhanced cyberattacks and more advanced AI-driven defenses to the point where 97% of the organizations surveyed in the Capgemini Research Institute’s report say they have encountered breaches or security issues related to the use of Gen AI in the past year. 44% of top executives in the upcoming report place the impacts of Gen AI in cyber as the top technology topic in cybersecurity for 2025.

AI-driven robotics innovations

The Capgemini Research Institute’s upcoming report also shows that 24% of top executives and 43% of Venture Capitalists see AI-driven automation and robotics as one of the top three tech trends in data and AI in 2025. Advancements in AI technology have accelerated the development of these next-generation robots.

While robotics used to be dominated by hard-coded, task-specific machines, the development of Gen AI is spurring the development of new products, including humanoid robots and collaborative robots - or cobots, that can adapt to diverse scenarios and learn continuously from their environment, the report states.

According to the upcoming report, 37% of top executives see new-generation supply chains powered by technologies as the top tech trend in industry and engineering in 2025.

Beyond 2025, technologies shaping the next 5 years include engineering biology, quantum computing, and Artificial General Intelligence.

According to the Capgemini Research Institute’s upcoming report, 41% of top executives believe molecular assembly will reach maturity and become commercially viable by 2030. Meanwhile, 37% envision the same for Genomic Therapies. In the coming years, innovations such as personalized mRNA vaccines and GenAI for protein design may arise.

Quantum computing

According to the upcoming Capgemini Research Institute survey, 55% of top executives and 44% of VCs expect quantum computing to be among the top three technologies within the ‘Computing & Networking’ space, which will have a major impact in 2025. 41% of top executives expect to be experimenting with quantum computing Proofs of Concepts with limited use cases, and 27% of the top executives surveyed expect the technology to be partially scaled in some parts of the organization in 2025.

AI reasoning capabilities have progressed over the past five years, and some predict an era of artificial general intelligence (AGI). As such, 60% of top executives and 60% of VCs surveyed by the Capgemini Research Institute believe this technology will reach maturity and become commercially viable by 2030.