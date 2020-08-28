AI company Staqu collaborates with Microsoft to bring ‘JARVIS’ on Azure

Fuelling a new strategy for the S-Cross
AI implementation company, Staqu has collaborated with Microsoft to bring its video analytics solutions on Microsoft Azure.
The collaboration enables Staqu’s proprietary video analytics solutions including JARVIS (Joint AI Research for Video Instances and Streams) to be integrated with Azure Kubernetes Service and Azure Stack Edge.
Atul Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of Staqu, said, “Our relationship with Microsoft is a l step forward in these testing times and also reinforces the need for implementation of a product like JARVIS. The AI video analytics platform will now help retail customers and organisations to resume business operations in the new normal. We are confident that this will unlock new avenues of growth and add significant value proposition to our customers.”
JARVIS is Staqu’s proprietary video analytics platform. The platform can be integrated with existing cameras/CCTVs to ensure safety and compliance. It provides analytics based on safety regulations undertaken.
Staqu offers a Covid-19 suite as part of its platform that helps organisations in identifying social distancing, crowd, body temperature, mask and safety gears, contact tracing,” the company explained in an official release.
The company now has a co-sell status through Microsoft’s One Commercial Partner program.
“The designation expands Staqu’s reach across various enterprises and also highlights the ingenuity of its video analytics solution. Staqu will also be introduced to a global portfolio of customers, thereby helping such customers with business continuity,” the company said.
