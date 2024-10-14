Artificial Intelligence (AI) is enabling unmatched agility and precision but its deployment must be guided by ethical considerations and robust regulatory framework, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications said here on Monday.

“We must address concerns of privacy, of bias and of transparency, ensuring that these technologies serve as a force for good,” Scindia said at the International Telecommunication Union – World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITUWTSA) 2024.

Governance of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) cannot be an ‘afterthought’, he said and added that concerns of privacy and bias must be addressed to ensure that these technologies serve as a ‘force for good’.

The Minister also emphasised that the digital landscape and tech deployment therefore must be “guided by ethical considerations and robust regulatory framework. AI is reshaping contours of how information is stored and processed.” He added that AI is enabling companies and individuals by unlocking unparalleled agility, precision and scalability.

“The wonders of 5G, the brilliance of AI and interconnected models of IoT are transforming industries, societies and manufacturing processes, and economies on a global scale. Yet their full potential can only be realised through a united approach,” the Minister said.

Ground -breaking technology

It is through these shared foundations that ground-breaking technology like 5G, AI and cloud computing can truly flourish, he said adding that 5G is not just about fast Internet and low latency, but is laying the groundwork for intelligent cities and infrastructure and all forms of innovation.

In India, 5G is expected to inject $450 billion into the economy by 2040. India has rolled out 5G across the country in just 22 months, highlighting the transformative power of standardised innovation.

Scindia also spoke about the country’s innovations on UPI, Aadhaar card system, digilocker and the India stack, as he underlined the importance of fostering social inclusion.

Speaking at the occasion, ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin noted that the rise of AI is partly why standards are in the spotlight. “At the highest levels of global governance, standards are top of mind. They are more than mere technical specifications; they foster interoperability, promise innovation, and crucially, can serve as safeguards, ensuring that technology, including artificial intelligence, is developed and deployed responsibly,” she said.

Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the DoT, said, “The work we do here will decide the future of telecom.” He emphasised India’s commitment to leading the standardisation path forward, focusing on “interoperability, scalability, and security”.