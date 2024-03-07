Cloodot, an AI startup based in Kerala supported by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has secured a funding of ₹1 crore from venture capital major Upekkha.

Cloodot is a software as a service (SaaS) platform that uses AI to gather and automate customer chats and reviews from different places, making communication with customers simpler, faster and more efficient for businesses.

Cloodot was started in 2019 by engineering graduates Adhil Munna, Fahmi Bin Bakkar, Haris Sulaiman and Sakeer.

This platform is currently being used by numerous established businesses across India. The newly obtained fund will be used to increase the presence of Cloodot in the US and Middle East market.

